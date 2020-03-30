Hidalgo County now reporting 38 total cases of COVID-19

Updated at 9:18 p.m.
Hidalgo County health officials have confirmed 10 additional cases of COVID-19, increasing the total there to 38, and 70 total in the Rio Grande Valley.
The news came Monday night via a news release attributing the announcement to Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. This also comes after Cameron County had just announced a six-case increase there to tally 26.
“The positive cases come at a critical time during the shelter at home order,” Cortez said in the release. During the next few weeks, staying at home will be the safest thing that everyone can do to avoid contracting this highly contagious strain of coronavirus.
“I’m so proud of all of you who have adhered to this order. I know a lot of hardship on businesses and individuals have resulted from this order.”
The 10 new cases in Hidalgo County include residents from McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, Donna, Weslaco and Mercedes, ranging in age from 14 to 77.
Here’s the breakdown:
|
AGE
|
GENDER
|
CITY
|
45
|
Male
|
Mission
|
14
|
Male
|
Mission
|
37
|
Male
|
San Juan
|
27
|
Male
|
Pharr
|
32
|
Male
|
McAllen
|
64
|
Female
|
Pharr
|
60
|
Female
|
Weslaco
|
30
|
Female
|
Mercedes
|
77
|
Female
|
McAllen
|
19
|
Female
|
Donna
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect new information provided by Starr County, which now clarifies the number of cases in the Rio Grande Valley being 70.