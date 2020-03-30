EDITORIAL: Protect vote

We have no idea how long the current coronavirus outbreak might continue, or how long officials will feel the need to restrict public behavior. Certainly, we all hope life is back to normal by October, when early voting for the November general election begins — but we have no way of knowing. State, county and federal officials, therefore, should begin making contingency plans that will ensure the general election can proceed as scheduled.

Some states have called off party primaries and caucuses that determine which candidates will be on the Election Day ballots. Fortunately, Texas is not one of them, having held its primaries March 3.

Runoffs for some of those races, however, are pending, and they must be resolved in time for ballots to be prepared for the general election. A little creativity should enable those runoffs to be held, with a few adjustments.

The Texas Democratic Party, citing resistance from Republican state officials, filed suit March 20 asking that all voters be allowed to cast ballots by mail if they choose. Under current Texas law, people can only vote by mail or absentee if they are disabled or will be out of town and unable to vote on Election Day. Dropping the conditions, in light of the extraordinary circumstances, seems a reasonable option and shouldn’t require a court decision.

The legislature can then consider legislation that would make unrestricted voting by mail a permanent option when they convene next January. Lawmakers also should request studies into the viability of secure online voting and other ways to improve the election process.