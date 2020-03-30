Correction officer at TDCJ unit in Edinburg tests positive for COVID-19

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officer who works in the Edinburg Segovia unit has “presumptively” tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer has not been at work since March 20, according to TDCJ.

“TDCJ is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for management of COVID-19 in correction facilities,” TDCJ said on its website. “As the agency learns of new positive tests, contact investigations are being conducted to determine which individuals may have been exposed to the virus.”