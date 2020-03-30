COMMENTARY: Velocity of money has a face

Does the equation VM = PQ/M have any meaning to you? It does to me. What is more, it has a face. But, perhaps, a little back story is needed.

One recent Saturday morning, I had no choice. Despite careful planning and buying ahead, I had to go to the grocery store. The fact is you can only buy so many bananas ahead of time. Perishables need to be replenished. So, early on a rainy morning I headed to the stores, armed with a positive attitude, patience and my hand sanitizer.

I was already heading for my second store, still looking for the milk and eggs that seem to go fast these days, when the rain set in in earnest. Without an umbrella, I joined a line of orderly people being allowed in a large grocery store in manageable pulses. Everyone was polite, showing both kindness and good humor. Nowhere was this more evident than when the man behind me in the line moved his huge umbrella over me as we stood there. Usually two people must huddle under one umbrella, but this one was so enormous neither of us had to take even a half-step closer to one another. I thanked him and we chatted during the 10 minutes or so that it took us to have our turn to enter the store.

While I am a retiree, this gentleman was still working — that, is until Thursday when his employers shut down for “the duration.” He said he didn’t want to go on unemployment and was hoping to get handyman jobs until they reopened. He was a good man, a proud man and a kind soul. He had a resolute face.

And that brings me to VM = PQ/M. If you are an economist, you know that VM stands for the velocity of money, which means how fast it moves through a community. When you spend $5 for a dozen eggs at a farmers’ market (which I eventually did), the $5 is not gone. It moves to the farmer, who spends it on chicken feed. The feed store spends it on electricity. The electric company spends it on wages … and on it goes. Money does not stand still.