6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Cameron County

Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, five of which are from Harlingen and one from Brownsville, now bringing the number of cases there to 26.

According to a news release Cameron County Public Health issued Monday evening, the Harlingen cases are composed of four males between the ages of 29 and 65, and one 52-year-old female. The new Brownsville case involves an 18-year-old female who did not report any outside travel, making this a case of community transmission.

There is also one instance in which a 36-year-old man’s case is believed to be linked to a previously reported case.

All individuals are in isolation.