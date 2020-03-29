Local News Photo Gallery: Policing during COVID Delcia Lopez - March 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg police officer Arielle Benedict talks with two women after curfew hours on Friday, March,28, 2020 in Edinburg. The women were walking home from work. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg police officers respond to a call for a man with a rifle near Sugar road on Friday, March,28, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg police officers subdue a man at his apartment on Sugar road on Friday, March,28, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Frontage road off of highway 281 in Edinburg are seen empty on Friday, March,28, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rio Grande Valley law enforcement officers find themselves doing the same job theyÕve always done while enforcing a host of new regulations and facing the possibility of coming in contact with COVID-19 while on the job. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Streets along highway 281 north of Edinburg are seen empty on Friday, March,28, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg police officer Arielle Benedict prepares her night shift duty on Friday, March,28, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg police officer Arielle Benedict prepares her night shift duty on Friday, March,28, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg Police DepartmentÕs 12-person coronavirus response team, Benedict will be expected to respond to calls that involve someone infected with the virus.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cameron County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 McAllen artist orchestrates online benefit concert for artist Hidalgo County to gauge effectiveness of orders Edinburg officers juggle policing, pandemic protocols Adhering to social distancing, RGV nonprofits meet new demands