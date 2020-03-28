Hidalgo County reports nine new cases

Hidalgo County reported nine more COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of infected to 27.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said investigators with Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department are working with each of the infected people to determine who they may have had contact with and whether the infection is the result of travel. Once that information is obtained, health officials will reach out to any other people with whom they were in contact.

“The bad news is that more people are showing infection as more people are getting tested,” Cortez said. “The good news is that there are only two people in Hidalgo County who (have) tested positive and are requiring hospital treatment. The rest are recuperating at their homes and are expected to recover.”

Cortez is notifying leaders from each city so proper safety measures can be put in place.

“Twenty-five of the people who have tested positive have been ordered to isolate themselves in their homes; another two Hidalgo County residents are in hospitals at undisclosed locations,” a news release stated.

The new cases are from McAllen, Mission, Mercedes, San Juan, Pharr and Weslaco, and include a 15-year-old.

Cortez also expressed concern that the streets of Hidalgo County continued to have foot and vehicular traffic after he ordered all residents to shelter at home.

“We are in a war now,” he said. “Each one of us is a soldier and we have the weapon to fight this. Stay home and follow good hygiene.”