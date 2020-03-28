The city of Mercedes has reported its first resident to test positive for COVID-19.

The news came via a statement the city released on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

“Please be advised that earlier today, a female in her late 30’s was confirmed by health authorities as the first COVID-19 case in Mercedes,” the statement read.

Mercedes EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital “where the pre-admission protocols have been implemented,” the statement read.

In response to the news, city officials have ordered the immediate closure of all city parks, adding that Mercedes police will be enforcing the closure. “(We) hope that there will be voluntary compliance so that this virus will not spread further in Mercedes,” the statement reads.

Earlier this week, Precinct 1 Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes announced the closure of all county parks within Precinct 1, which includes Donna, Weslaco, Mercedes, Edcouch, Elsa, La Villa and Monte Alto.

Mercedes officials reminded residents that the county’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect and advised everyone to stay home, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

This is a developing story.