Cameron County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cameron County, bringing the count there to 20, health officials announced in a news release late Saturday.

These include a 43-year-old Brownsville male who is the second community-acquired case in the county.

According to the release, the male “reported no travel history outside of Cameron County nor any known exposure to another case.”

Brownsville residents including a 38-year-old female and three men — who are 21, 31 and 53 — are among those who tested positive in addition to a 50-year-old female from San Benito and 62-year-old Los Fresnos man.

All are in isolation, and all — with the exception of the 43-year-old Brownsville man — are travel-related cases.

“Cameron County Public Health continues operations as part of the COVID-19 response plan and is conducting the epidemiological investigation to identify others who may have been exposed and test the individuals showing signs and symptoms,” health officials stated in the release. “Cameron County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.”

Cameron County health officials continue to stress staying at home and keeping a distance of 6 feet from others. Those who feel sick are being asked to call their doctor and “home isolate.”

“Do not go outside the home unless it is absolutely necessary,” the release read. “Practice good hygiene practices for everyday prevention measures, including frequent handwashing. Covering when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.”

This news comes after Hidalgo County reported its cases rising to 27 earlier Saturday. With three in Starr County and one reported in Willacy County, this brings the total number of cases in the Rio Grande Valley to 51 as of late Saturday.