UTRGV student and faculty among confirmed COVID-19 cases

A faculty member and a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley tested positive for COVID-19, according to a UTRGV statement.

Both traveled out of state with the faculty member traveling internationally.

The student, who resides at the Casa Bella Apartments in Brownsville, returned and left the apartment complex after picking up items on March 14.

On March 16, the student returned to the apartment, where they now remain in isolation and following protocols for receiving care from a coordination of UTRGV’s Student Health Services and Cameron County Health Department.

The faculty member self-isolated immediately from his return and is receiving similar care from a coordination of UTRGV’s Student Health Services and Hidalgo County Health Department.

President Guy Bailey urged for the UTRGV community to remain calm and stay prepared. Bailey also added that UTRGV has been implementing proactive measures since January.