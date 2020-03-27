UTRGV to open drive-thru COVID-19 screening sites at Edinburg, Brownsville campuses

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine will open two drive-thru sites for COVID-19 screening on Monday.

According to a UTRGV statement issued to students and staff Friday evening, the drive-thrus, which are being held by the School of Medicine together with UT Health RGV, will be open at the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses by appointment only.

These sites will be open to employees, students and the public. On-site evaluation will also be available for individuals 18 years old or older who qualify. All this after mandatory telephone screening, according to the statement. Individuals will also be asked for their identification.

“Please rest assured that healthcare and security personnel will be present to ensure that drive-thru protocols are followed,” the statement read.

Those protocols include avoiding on-site congestion, significant symptoms prompting the use of testing kits, and maintaining social distancing and other safety measures.

Make an appointment by calling (833) 887-4863.

The statement also indicates that individuals without insurance can get screened at no cost, with evaluation results expected “within days for those tested.”

Prescriptions for testing will also be provided by UTRGV physicians “at the point of care,” the statement further read.

UTRGV officials are still encouraging parents to contact their doctor’s office or one of the UT Health RGV Pediatric Specialty physicians if they believe their child has been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed symptoms, such as fever, cough or breathing difficulties.