Legislators laud House passage of $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill

The House passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Friday afternoon in an effort to mitigate the economic impact stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on Americans across the country.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, said in a statement that the legislation is proof that bipartisan cooperation works.

(Read more about the bill here.)

“During this time of stress and uncertainty, every American needs to know that their government is acting decisively to ensure workers and families have the resources they need today and throughout this unprecedented crisis,” Gonzalez said. “I am proud to support this historic piece of legislation, which will bring urgently needed relief to our community and every community across the country.”

Congressman Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, said the bipartisan legislation is a result of extensive negotiations aimed at helping the country respond to those hit hardest by the economic and health care crisis, including the health care workforce, community health centers, hospitals, working families and small businesses.

“Congress has worked quickly to pass several measures to ensure we respond rapidly and effectively to those most impacted by this ongoing crisis,” Vela said in a statement. “After several days of negotiations, Democrats were able to ensure relief dollars and aid go into the pockets of working families, small business owners and our health care work force. My office will be ready to assist those with questions about how they can seek assistance, and I will be sure to provide details on what assistance is available to those most affected.”

The measure will now be sent to President Donald Trump.