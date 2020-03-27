Friday morning update on Hidalgo County COVID-19 testing

The latest Hidalgo Couny COVID-19 testing numbers from Friday morning indicate 230 have been tested here with 148 testing negative.

Late Thursday night, officials announced two more positive cases —a 61-year-old San Juan woman and a 48-year-old Pharr woman — bringing the total number of positive cases to 11.

That number could change by the end of the day.

In a news release announcing the latest positive cases, county public affairs said that since results are now coming in throughout the day, the county will be releasing updated information during the 4 p.m. hour as opposed to a case-by-case basis.

The county announced its first positive test nearly a week ago, on Saturday, March 23.

As of Friday morning, there were 71 tests pending results.