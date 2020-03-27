Edinburg urges business to come into compliance with Work Safe Plans

The city of Edinburg is warning businesses that if they don’t comply with its Work Safe Plan they could face fines and business closures.

“We don’t want to shut anyone down. That’s the last thing we want. But we’re going to be firm about compliance,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said in a news release. “We have staff here to help you get your plan in order and that needs to happen now. More people are testing positive every day and there is no time to waste. We must do our part to stop the spread of this virus in Edinburg.”

Hidalgo County COVID-19 numbers have indicated one positive case in Edinburg, but those statistics are changing daily and have increased from one case to 11 total cases in the county over a span of six days.

The city of Edinburg’s Work Safe Plan is mandatory and includes businesses telling the city how they will enforce social distancing, sanitation and proper hygiene practices.

So far, the city has received more than 1,100 Work Safe Plans, according to the news release.

Businesses that have not submitted a plan must call Code Enforcement at (956) 388-1838, according to the release, which states that the city’s Compliance Team will work to bring such businesses into immediate compliance.

Once a business receives its Work Safe certificate, the certificates must be prominently displayed on the business’ front door or front window, the news release states.

“We want our residents to look for the Work Safe Certificates on business doors and windows,” City Manager Ron Garza said in the release. “When you see the certificate posted, you know that business has procedures to keep customers and employees safe. If you don’t see a certificate, we want to know about that, too. This is about the public health of our community.”