Edinburg CISD closes schools until further notice

EDINBURG — All schools within the Edinburg Consolidated School District will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing public health emergency sparked by COVID-19.

The news came via an announcement from the district’s interim Superintendent Gilbert Garza Jr. Friday afternoon.

“Based on the health-related information from the Hidalgo County Government and considerations from health officials regarding information on coronavirus (COVID-19), all Edinburg CISD school sites will be closed for regular instruction until further notice,” Garza said.

The district will continue to distribute meals at elementary schools across the city via its Curbside Meal-Pickup Program. Teachers and staff will continue to provide distance instruction, and will continue to disseminate instructional packets at ECISD’s 31 elementary schools, Garza said.

The interim superintendent urged residents to continue social distancing and sanitization guidelines spawned in the wake of the global pandemic. “Follow the Hidalgo County Shelter-At-Home Order, and only leave your home for essential food, instructional resources, and allowable services,” Garza said.