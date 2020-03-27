EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported a total of 18 COVID-19 cases as of late Friday afternoon.

Of 237 that have been tested, 71 came back negative, and results for 148 others are still pending, according to information from the county’s website.

Early indications are that most of the new cases are travel related, county health officials said in a news release Friday. All of the new positive cases are residents of McAllen, and Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez has alerted McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

All who tested positive were ordered to self-isolate as investigators compile information regarding their recent whereabouts. That information will be used to reach out to those who may have had contact with them in the last few weeks.

“Almost all of the people who have tested positive are medically stable and recovering at home,” said Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health Authority.

On Thursday, health officials announced one Hidalgo County resident had been hospitalized in connection with the disease, but they noted the patient was hospitalized at a medical facility outside of the county.

There are still no reported deaths linked to the coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley.

Community spread is also being reported in Cameron County, which has reported 13 cases, and Willacy County, which has reported a single positive case involving a 4-year-old.

Starr County has reported three cases, indicating the Rio Grande Valley has a total of 35 cases.