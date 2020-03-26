RGCCISD cancels classes for remainder of school year

The Rio Grande City school district canceled classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year in the wake of Starr County’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“Due to this and taking the safety and health of all students and staff into consideration, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that all classes for the 2019-2020 school year have been cancelled,” Superintendent Vilma Garza said in a news release Thursday.

The school district will continue to provide online learning options and curbside meal service for students.

The meals will be available Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ringgold Elementary School, Ringgold Middle School, John & Olive Hinojosa Elementary School and Alto Bonito Elementary School.

Students that have questions can communicate with teachers, counselors and principals via emails listed on the school district’s website.