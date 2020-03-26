Since March 23, Goodwill stores and donation stations have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Goodwill is urging the public to keep their donations until it reopens.

The announcement came after people dropped off donations outside the Brownsville and Palmhurst locations.

“During this crisis, people ransack donations that have been left outside our closed facilities. When donations are exposed to the elements, it tends to make them unusable,” CEO and president of Goodwill Industries of South Texas John Owen said in a press release.

The release anticipates Goodwill’s critical role in the community to help those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19; revenue from Goodwill is used to support job seekers across South Texas.

“When we get back to normal operations, we welcome the opportunity to thank donors, personally, for giving to Goodwill. Until then, we urge donors to hold on to their donations,” Owen said.