Hidalgo County: Ninth case of COVID-19 required hospitalization

A ninth case of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County was confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The person is a 31-year-old Pharr resident and is currently hospitalized at an unnamed facility outside of the county, according to a news release issued by the county.

Investigators with the county’s Health and Human Services Department are actively interviewing the patient.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez notified Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez.

Officials from both the county and the city of Pharr are working to determine who the man may have had contact with, and those who have been in direct contact with the patient will be contacted by health officials.

No additional details of the case are available as it is still in the early stages of the investigation.