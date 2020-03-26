Hidalgo County law enforcement receiving fewer calls for service

Law enforcement is seeing 20% to 30% fewer calls for service on a daily basis since a countywide curfew was implemented three days ago, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said.

And that’s a good thing toward mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m very, very proud of our community,” Guerra said Thursday morning. “I just hung up with a conference call with all the law enforcement executives in Hidalgo County and they are seeing the same thing: our call volumes are decreasing and more people are staying home.”

Jail logs for the last three days reflect the trend. On Monday, the county reported 28 people booked into the jail. That number stayed the same Tuesday. Wednesday’s numbers show 27 people being booked into jail. Those numbers are usually much higher.

“I’m very proud of our community (members) that are out there and abiding and taking this threat very serious,” Guerra said. “We’ve had the curfew in place now for three days, and talking with my frontline supervisors and getting their feedback, there hasn’t been any issues. We’re educating the public and most are complying.”

The curfew lasts until April 5, unless it is extended, rescinded or terminated.

The county on Wednesday also ordered residents to shelter in place, with caveats for essential work, buying groceries, going to the doctor and outdoor activities.

That order takes effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until April 10, unless it is rescinded, superseded or amended.