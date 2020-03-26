HCSO warns against price gouging

The Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra is asking residents who believe businesses are inflating prices because of COVID-19 to file reports with their local police departments or the sheriff’s office.

“We are working with our District Attorney’s Office and their investigators and we are asking the public that if they feel that they’re being taken advantage of, to call our office,” Guerra said, adding that residents in local municipalities are encouraged to call their respective police department.

The sheriff’s office has received several reports and calls about price gouging.

“We will investigate all these allegations of price gouging and we’ll work with the District Attorney’s Office and we’ll collect the facts. And if a criminal case needs to be written up, we’ll do that,” Guerra said. “And because the order specifies price gouging, we can also hit them with a violation of the Emergency Management Plan.”

Residents can report price gouging allegations by calling (956) 383-8114 or can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).