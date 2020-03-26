Edinburg shuts city hall to walk-in traffic, services continue

Edinburg City Hall has closed its doors to all walk-in traffic, but city services continue through email, phone, online and drive-thru methods, city officials announced Thursday.

“We’re taking every precaution for this community, and that definitely includes our city staff,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said in a news release. “We’re asking people to stay home. We’re asking businesses to provide a safety and sanitation plan. And we’re asking everyone to limit their time in public.”

City leaders are also taking “a hard look at how many people can possibly work from home,” the mayor said.

“We’ve implemented everything we’re asking you to do at city hall, too,” Molina added.

City Manager Ron Garza ordered every city department to determine who can work staggered schedules or work remotely to limit the number of people at city hall at one time.

The city has also put sanitation stations in every department and is requiring staff to take mandatory breaks to clean work areas.

City leaders adopted a Stay Home, Work Safe order at Tuesday’s council meeting and reminded the public to only leave home for essential activities, such as work, grocery shopping or medical care.