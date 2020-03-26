CBP officers seize nearly $1 million worth of marijuana in banana shipment

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations seized 4,616 pounds of marijuana hidden in a shipment of bananas.

On March 24, at the Pharr International Bridge, officers met a commercial truck with a shipment of bananas from Mexico.

Through a secondary inspection, with the aid of a canine team, officers discovered 200 packages of marijuana hidden within the boxes of bananas.

The narcotics seized were valued at $923,290.

“Amid the ongoing effort to facilitate lawful trade as the nation responds to the current public health situation, our frontline officers within CBP Field Operations continue with the enforcement posture of keeping drugs and other illegitimate merchandise from entering into the United States,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.