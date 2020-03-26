Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Pharr, San Juan

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced two additional cases of the coronavirus Thursday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases for the county to 11.

A release from the county says both of the infected individuals, a 61-year-old San Juan woman and a 48-year-old Pharr woman, have been placed in isolation at their homes.

“We were expecting an increase in the number of cases and we are now beginning to see this,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez wrote in the release. “This will be more true as we begin to ramp up testing capabilities.”

Because of how quickly cases are being confirmed, the county will now begin releasing updates on confirmed infections daily instead of on a case-by-case basis, the statement said.

The release notes that Hidalgo County health officials have begun working with patients who have tested positive to determine what contact they have had with the community, saying that people who may have been exposed will be contacted by health officials.

The statement also says that mayors of affected communities have been contacted so additional health measures can be put in place municipally if necessary.