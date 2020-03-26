28 cases of COVID-19 in RGV counties

Cameron County announced late Thursday night that it has received three more confirmations of COVID-19 cases.

The cases include a 27-year-old Brownsville resident, a 44-year-old Laguna Vista resident and a 59-year-old Los Fresnos resident.

The cases are travel-related and the individuals are in isolation, according to county health officials.

The county also said it received lab reports from a 43-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man from New York visiting Cameron County.

Their statuses aren’t immediately clear.

There are now a total of 28 cases in Starr, Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.