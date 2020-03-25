Vitalant in ‘desperate need’ of blood donations

Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, says in a press release distributed by the city of McAllen that it is in desperate need of blood donations.

“It has established two ways to donate blood,” the release states.

There are two locations, the Vitalant Center in McAllen at 1400 S. 6th St., and via the Vitalant Bus Bank, which will be in the city of Weslaco on Wednesday.

The release states that those wishing to donate at the Vitalant Bus Bank should call (956) 213-7500.

While the bus can accommodate five donors at a time, only two will be let in. Donors will be screened via temperature and a questionnaire, the release states.

At the Vitalant Center, the release says appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted.

Donors check in at the window and are screened via temperature and questionnaire.

In order to avoid mass gatherings, Vitalant is telling donors to wait in their vehicles and a text will be sent when it is their turn.