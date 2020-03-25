Valley schools roll out meals to-go programs

Following campus closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, most Rio Grande Valley school districts have instituted meal pick-up programs to ensure that local students receive a meal despite campus closures.

Many districts have established pick-up locations at multiple campuses and are serving thousands of meals daily. On Tuesday, Sharyland ISD reported serving over 4,000 meals and McAllen ISD reported serving over 8,000.

“The programs are important because we want to make sure that as we are in this virtual environment where our students are learning from home that they still have an opportunity for a nutritious meal so they can work at their full potential and get their work done,” McAllen Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says McAllen ISD has the capability to continue the program long term.

“At this point we’re set to go through April 3rd, but should we have to go longer then we are in a position to do that,” he said.

According to Gonzalez, increased sanitation practices are being used at the meal preparation and distribution sites.

“The individuals that are passing out meals are also using medical masks just as a precaution and have hand sanitizer,” he said. “We’re sanitizing our buses every morning and afternoon.”

Social distancing measures are being used at pick-up locations, Gonzalez said.

“When people line up at the buses we’re keeping them six feet apart,” he said. “The good thing is that most people are coming through in their vehicles and not even getting down, so it’s more of a drive-thru environment where we’re just handing people sack lunches and breakfasts.”

Districts currently providing meals to go include:

Donna ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Nueces Circle

>>Boyce Memorial Park (Donna Little League Park)

>>City of Donna Library

>>Iglesia Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo de Jesus

>>Rattler Rd.

>>Donna High School

>>Donna North High School

>>Arise Muniz Community Center

>>Aurora Valley Park

>>Macedonian Christian Academy

Edcouch Elsa ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Ruben Rodriguez Elementary

>>Santiago Garcia Elementary

>>Carlos F. Truan Middle School

>>Edcouch Elsa Learning Center

Edinburg CISD

Meal pick-up time: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

>>Edinburg CISD will be providing meal services to all elementary sites for any student 18 years of age or younger. Each student must be present at the time of pickup.

Hidalgo ISD

Meal pick-up time: 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Hidalgo Elementary

>>Hidalgo Park Elementary

>>Salinas Elementary

>>Kelly Elementary

>>Diaz Junior High

>>Hidalgo Youth Center

>>Granjeno City Hall

La Joya ISD

Meal pick-up time: 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Jose de Escandon Elementary

>>Sam Fordyce Elementary

>>Emiliano Zapata Elementary

>>Cesar Chavez Middle School

>>Dr. Saenz Middle School

>>Ann Richards Middle School

>>JD Salinas Middle School

>>La Joya High School

>>Palmview High School

>>Juarez-Lincoln High School

Lasara ISD

Meal pick-up time: 10 a.m.- Noon

>>In front of school

>>Intersection of Wells Street and 6th Street

La Villa ISD

Meal pick-up time: 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., breakfast

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., lunch

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Middle School parking lot

>>High School parking lot

>>Parking lot behind Fast Track

Rural delivery routes:

>>La Villa North Bus Route

>>La Villa South Rural Bus Route

McAllen ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Travis Middle School

>>Fossum Middle School

>>Rowe High School

>>Memorial High School

>>Additional Meals on Wheels locations, available on the district’s website

Mercedes ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>John F. Kennedy Elementary

>>Harwell Middle School

>>Mercedes High School

Mission CISD

Meal pick-up time: 8 a.m.-9 a.m., breakfast

11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., lunch

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Mission Collegiate High School

>>Veterans Memorial High School

>>Cantu Elementary

>>Leal Elementary

>>Marcell Elementary

>>O’Grady Elementary

>>Waitz Elementary

>>R. Cantu Jr. High

>>Mission High School

>>Bryan Elementary

>>Joaquin Castro Elementary

>>Midkiff Elementary

>>Mims Elementary

>>Salinas Elementary

>>Mission Jr. High

Bus meal delivery routes:

>>Mile 6 and Los Ebanos

>>Madero Park

>>Mile 4 and Inspiration

>>Mile 5 and Inspiration

>>Trosper and Yukon

>>Los Ebanos and Palmera Drive

Monte Alto ISD

Meal pick-up time: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Monte Alto Elementary Cafeteria (while supplies last)

Progreso ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Progreso High School

>>Dorothy Thompson Middle School

>>Progreso Elementary

>>Progreso ECC

>>Progreso Community Center

Rio Grande City CISD

Meal pick-up time: 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Ringgold Middle School

>>Ringgold Elementary School

>>John & Olive Hinojosa Elementary School

>>Alto Bonito Elementary School

Roma ISD

Meal pick-up time: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Bus drop off area at each campus

San Isidro ISD

Meal pick-up time: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

>>Bus ramp, west side of school

Sharyland ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Lloyd Bentsen Elementary

>>Jessie Jensen Elementary

>>Pioneer High School

South Texas ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

>>Health Professions and Science Academy, Mercedes

>>Medical Professions, Olmito

>>Rising Scholars, San Benito

>>Preparatory Academy and World Scholars, Edinburg

Valley View ISD

Meal pick-up time: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Valley View High School (High School and South Students)

>>Valley View Early College Campus (ECC, Lucas and Elementary

>>Valley View North Jr. High (Jr. High, 5th Grade and North Elementary)

Weslaco ISD

Meal pick-up time: 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Weslaco High School

>>Weslaco East High School

>>Beatriz G. Garza Middle School

>>Dr. R. E. Margo Elementary

>>Memorial Elementary

>>North Bridge Elementary

>>PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary

Community parks offering meals:

>>Gibson Park

>>Sunrise Hill Park

Idea Public Schools

Meal pick-up time: 7 a.m.- 10 a.m., breakfast and lunch

Vanguard Academy

7 a.m.- 2 p.m., breakfast and lunch

Meal pick-up locations:

>>Beethoven, Edinburg

>>Mozart Elementary/Secondary, Alamo

>>Picasso, Pharr

>>Rembrandt Elementary/Secondary, Pharr