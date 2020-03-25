Rep. Gonzalez tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, received confirmation that he tested negative for COVID-19, according to a news release Wednesday morning.

The congressman decided to self-quarantine last week after coming in contact with a House colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now that it is confirmed he did not contract the virus, Gonzalez said he will continue to practice social distancing while representing his district.

“While I have tested negative, I will continue to follow the advice of medical experts and maintain social distancing practice as I work on behalf of the 15th District of Texas,” Gonzalez said in the release. “I implore any person who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to consult a physician and do the right thing for the greater good of their community and country.”

Gonzalez was one of three Texas congressmen who wrote and sent a letter to representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Health and Human Services, urging them to supply more medical supplies to state and local health departments.

Additionally, Gonzalez introduced the Financial Literacy and Education Commission Emergency Response Act in the U.S. House of Representatives floor, which aims to help consumers recover from financial hardship caused by the pandemic.