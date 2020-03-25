Palmview issues stay-at-home order

The Palmview City Council unanimously approved a stay-at-home order that will go into effect 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

The council approved the order during an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon during which City Attorney Eric Flores explained who would be exempt from the order.

Businesses that are deemed essential would remain open such as grocery stores; however, the city is asking they submit a plan as to how they will enforce procedures to ensure the safety of employees and the public.

Residents will be allowed to go out to buy groceries, pick up medications, go to doctors visits, or buy food at restaurants.

They will also still be allowed to travel to and from work but the city hopes to limit travel to what is deemed essential, according to City Manager Michael Leo.

Day care centers will also remain open as they fall under long-term care facilities.

Flores said the city realizes many members of those day care centers rely on those facilities to receive critical care but the city is urging them to follow state guidelines to ensure the safety of their members.

Hidalgo County has not issued a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order but does currently have a curfew in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

City Manager Michael Leo said during a conference call with the county and various mayors, the county intended to issue such an order soon.