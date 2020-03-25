Hidalgo County cases grow to 7

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hidalgo County, bringing the total number to seven, according to local health officials.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said investigators with the county’s Health and Human Services Department are trying to determine whether “this strain of coronavirus was contracted while traveling” and who these individuals may have been in contact with.

All who have been tested positive for COVID-19 remain in home isolation.

Health officials said they expect increasing cases as testing increases.

“As the number of people testing positive increases, so do our challenges,” Cortez stated. “The public should not be alarmed with these additional cases and should be aware that we expect many more. The best was ay to avoid this highly contagious disease is to stay home.”

Residents should continue to wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid contact with any crowd, the judge continued.

There have also been seven cases confirmed in Cameron County, bringing the total to 14 in the Rio Grande Valley thus far.