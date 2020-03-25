Hidalgo County: 164 tested for COVID-19, 110 negative tests, 47 pending

The latest COVID-19 testing numbers from Hidalgo County indicate 164 people have been tested so far for the virus.

In its latest update, the county says 110 tests have come back negative and that 47 tests are pending results.

So far, seven people here have tested positive for COVID-19, including a member of the Mission City Council.

All who have been tested positive for COVID-19 remain in home isolation.

A total of 14 people have tested positive in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest information from health departments in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.