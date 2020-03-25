City of Mission councilman tests positive for COVID-19

A Mission City Council member has tested positive for COVID-19.

City Councilman Alberto Vela said in a statement Wednesday that he tested positive Tuesday and has only felt fatigue.

“Other than fatigue, I have not suffered from any other symptoms,” Vela said. “For safety reasons and as an elected official, I wanted to share this news with all of you as soon as possible.”

He says he immediately began limiting contact with others and has adopted strict social distancing protocols. He said the Hidalgo County Health Department will contact anyone he’s had close contact with over the past two weeks.

“I will be taking the time I need to rest and recuperate during a two-week isolation at home. I am blessed with an amazing family, and great colleagues on the Mission City Council,” he said in the statement. “I am more than confident that they will lead the city in a positive direction while we grapple with this unprecedented challenge.”

The city says it’s partnering with the school district there to use special germ fighting e-misters to sanitize City Hall, which is completely closed to walk-in traffic. The building is undergoing a deep cleaning of work stations and common areas.

“With this case so close to home, we must all be proactive to fight the spread of the coronavirus,” Mayor Armando O’Cana said. “Our City of Mission employees will maintain the highest level of services possible under these circumstances.”