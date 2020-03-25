8 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Hidalgo Co.; shelter in place expected

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez announced Wednesday afternoon that there are now eight cases of COVID-19 here, up from seven this morning.

The announcement came during a virtual press conference as officials are live-streaming meetings to adhere to bans on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Cortez said there are four cases in McAllen, two in Mission, one in Alamo and one in Edinburg.

No one has been hospitalized, Cortez said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 180 people have been tested, 110 are negative and 62 tests are pending.

Hidalgo County also announced it will order residents to shelter in place tomorrow at 11:59p.m.

The Monitor will provide more details on this developing story.