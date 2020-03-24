Stay-at-home order issued in Starr County

Updated at 7:42 p.m.

Starr County issued a stay-at-home order Tuesday evening to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, according to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

The order is similar to the one issued in Cameron County earlier this week and is expected to be posted on the county website later this evening.

Starr County Attorney Victor Canales took to a video livestream from his Facebook profile to urge calm among the county residents and answer questions about what the order will entail.

“We are not under martial law,” Canales said.

Grocery stores and gas stations will remain open, he said, as will banks and restaurants, though those will be available for drive-thru, deliveries, and pick-ups only as their dining areas will be closed.

Cable communications will not be affected and physical therapy — if medically related — will still be available.

What will be affected are barber shops, hair and nail salons, child day care centers, and adult day care centers.

Of the adult day care centers, Canales said the county has been in talks with them so that those who are elderly can be cared for at home.

“This is not a time to panic,” Canales said. “There is no lockdown.”

While people can go to the grocery stores or go out to buy food if needed, Canales urged that people stay at home if they don’t need to leave the house.

The order, which he said the county would be calling a “stay-at-home” order as opposed to a “shelter-in-place” order, would be in effect for two weeks once enacted.