McAllen revokes all mass gathering permits, closes city buildings

The city of McAllen announced further plans Tuesday in response to COVID-19.

First, it is revoking all mass gathering permits.

“Please note that all permits for events with mass gathering have been revoked and no new events will be approved until the pandemic crisis has passed and the Hidalgo County Emergency Order has been lifted,” the city said in a statement.

Second, it has closed city buildings to walk-in traffic.

Services will continue by phone and e-mail, with other options subject to approval. Additionally, drive-through service for payment at McAllen City Hall will continue.