Elections administered by Hidalgo County postponed until November

All elections administered by the Hidalgo County Elections Department have been postponed in response to state direction because of COVID-19.

Commissioners approved the item Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon told commissioners that primary runoffs administered by her staff will be postponed until July 14.

As for any May elections the department administers, those are postponed until Nov. 3.

