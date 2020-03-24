EDITORIAL: Lucky

Some people already are starting to go stir-crazy under the restrictions being imposed on public activity — and it’s likely to get worse before it gets better. As several cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Rio Grande Valley over the weekend, officials are adding new measures including curfews and more building closures. Some are considering daily restrictions in addition to nighttime curfews they’ve already imposed.

Daytime restrictions might prompt new feelings of panic among those who are spending much of their day going from store to store looking for toilet paper, eggs and other staples.

Luckily, the inconveniences will be temporary for most of us. And remember that they could be worse. Like just about every other situation, we can find good among the bad.

People in shopping lines generally have been patient. Despite their disappointment at finding shelves empty, most people seem to recognize that the stores, their employees and suppliers aren’t to blame for the panic buying that has caused the shortages. The coronavirus outbreak, and the hoarding that has followed, took us all by surprise, and it takes time for manufacturers to ramp up production to meet the sudden increased demand.

In fact, we should do more than simply tolerate the shortages; harried store stockers and others surely would welcome a thank-you or other kind word for the extraordinary conditions in which they find themselves.

Many businesses also have come forward to help. Restaurants and other businesses that have been closed or lost business have utilized their suppliers and become temporary outlets for eggs, paper towels and other items that sell out at grocery stores. Yes, they benefit from the sales, but their customers benefit also by having a new source for things that are running out elsewhere, and they deserve our thanks.