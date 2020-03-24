Edinburg issues stay-at-home order

EDINBURG — The city council here approved a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the city.

The order compels all persons living in Edinburg to stay home, leaving only for essential tasks like going to the doctor, buying supplies, exercising outside or traveling directly to and from work, the statement read.

According to the release, businesses still operating will have 48 hours to submit a “Work Safe Plan” to the city detailing measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including information on how social distancing methods and hygiene practices will be implemented.

“The only way to stop the spread of this virus is by having limited contact with others. We want Edinburg residents to Stay Home and Work Safe,” Mayor Richard Molina wrote in the statement. “This disease is dangerous and contagious. We want businesses to keep customers and employees safe in our community. We want everyone to continue to practice good hygiene and maintain a physical distance of six feet or more. The best thing all of us can do right now is stay home.”

For questions, the city of Edinburg has established a help line, (956) 259- HELP.