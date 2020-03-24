3 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Hidalgo County

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County announced three additional cases of the coronavirus in the county Tuesday.

According to a release from the county, two of the new cases appear to be travel-related and possibly related to the first case reported locally, a woman in her 20s who had traveled to Las Vegas and lives in McAllen.

No details were provided on the fifth person who tested positive, the statement read, and the county is in the preliminary stages of investigating that case.

The new cases bring the total number of positives in the county to five. Cameron County currently has six reported cases while Starr County has not reported any.