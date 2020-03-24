130 tested in Hidalgo County, two positive cases 36 pending results

New numbers from Hidalgo County on Tuesday show that 130 people here have now been tested for COVID-19 with two tests coming back positive and 92 coming back negative.

As of Tuesday morning, there were still 36 tests pending.

Those numbers show an increase of 72 people tested since Saturday.

According to statements from the county, one of those positive cases was reported in the McAllen area. The location of the other case was not divulged.

In total, Rio Grande Valley officials have announced eight confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Cameron County has announced six cases of the virus.

Starr County has not announced any cases. Over 60 gets have been conducted there over the past two days and the first batch of results are expected back by the end of Tuesday.