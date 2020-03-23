Two suspects in custody for Edinburg shooting

Edinburg police say they are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in the 1000 block of Esperanza Street after responding to a 9-1-1 call about a male on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Police arriving on scene around 11:04 a.m. found an 18-year-old man on the ground, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson says two people who are in custody have been arrested and are facing charges related to the man’s death, though it’s not immediately clear what charges they are facing.

Authorities also declined to identify the 18-year-old man who was shot.