Roma approves curfew; county expected to follow

The city of Roma approved a stay-at-home curfew during a city council meeting held Monday.

The curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., was part of an ordinance that prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more anywhere in the city of Roma — a limit on gatherings that is already in place throughout Starr County.

There are some exemptions to the curfew, including for persons involved in the critical infrastructure industry, people in essential businesses, government workers, law enforcement and first responders.

The city’s ordinance will be in effect until April 13.

As for the county at large, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said they’re currently exploring their options as to whether to implement a curfew or have a mandatory lockdown.

“Even though we don’t have any positive cases yet, we want to stay ahead of the curve so we want to protect as much as we can,” Vera said.

“I am currently looking at the order that was passed by Dallas, Cameron and Hidalgo and trying to come up with something that would work for us here in our community.”

During a Starr County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning, the commissioners extended the current disaster declaration into April.