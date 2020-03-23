Monitor to temporarily close front lobby to public

In an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect its customers and employees, The Monitor will close its doors to the public until further notice, beginning Monday, March 23.

The Monitor has closed public access to its front lobby and requests that vendors making deliveries use the vendor entrance on the west side of the building at 1400 E. Nolana Ave. in McAllen, during normal business hours.

Customers making in-person payments can use a drop box located at The Monitor’s front entrance. Newspaper delivery will not be interrupted during this time.

This policy is effective immediately and until further notice. The Monitor is committed to assisting in the containment of the coronavirus as our journalists work around the clock to inform the public of this evolving situation.

For more information, call our customer service line at (956) 683-4300.