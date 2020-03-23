Cameron County orders residents shelter in place

Cameron County has ordered a shelter-in-place order that lasts for two weeks for residents as the COVID-19 virus has taken root in the country’s southernmost county.

In a news release, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said exceptions to the mandatory order include essential personnel activities, obtaining essential health care, infrastructure operations, essential government functions and operating essential business.

The order becomes effective at midnight Wednesday and is in effect until April 8.

There are numerous exceptions to the order, including being allowed to obtain food and medical care.

Read the order: