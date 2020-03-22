Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Mass held with no worshippers at Basilica Joel Martinez - March 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Rev. Jorge Gomez conducts morning Mass with no worshippers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rev. Jorge Gomez conducts morning Mass with no worshippers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. The Mass was broadcast on the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Facebook page. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rev. Jorge Gomez celebrates the Holy Communion as he conducts morning Mass with no worshippers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rev. Jorge Gomez walks down to the altar before conducting morning Mass with no worshippers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Church security guard Jerry Ortiz breaks from his duties to pray as Catholic priest Jorge Gomez conducts morning Mass with no worshipers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Candles and flowers are absent at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle after it was closed to the public on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. The Diocese of Brownsville announced the the public will not be aloud in the church to stop the spread of the caronavirus.(Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Traffic cones and a note greets visitors at the door of the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. The Diocese of Brownsville announced the the public will not be aloud in the church to stop the spread of the caronavirus.(Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Worshippers pray in the breezeway of the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. The Diocese of Brownsville announced the the public will not be aloud in the church to stop the spread of the caronavirus. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rev. Jorge Gomez conducts morning Mass with no worshippers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. The Diocese of Brownsville announced the the public will not be aloud in the church to stop the spread of the caronavirus.(Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Rev. Jorge Gomez conducts morning Mass with no worshippers present at the Basilica Of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Juan. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.co RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen resident tests positive for COVID-19 Valley jobless numbers edge up but bigger loss looms Starr County announces COVID-19 drive-thru testing McAllen couple stranded in Peru amid Covid-19 closures Four new Cameron County COVID-19 cases puts total at six