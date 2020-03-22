Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Drive-In Worship Delcia Lopez - March 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church holds a ‘drive-in’ worship mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Liza Garza and her children Faith,8, Christian,10 and Joseph,11 sit on top of their vehicle while they pray during a ‘drive -in’ worship mass on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church holds mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A parishioner from St. John’s Episcopal church listens to Rev. Rod Clark inside her vehicle during a ‘drive in’ mass on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Andrea Clark holds her son Neil,3 months as Owen,6,holds a ‘peace be with you’ sign during a ‘drive in’ mass on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Parishioner Doug Young prays during a drive in worship mass by Rev. Rod Clark, of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church holds mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Daniel Mego and Veda Ojeda provide the ‘drive in’ mass music on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A small group of children gather to ring the church bells after the ‘drive-in’ mass at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church holds mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church holds mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Parishioners of St. John’s Episcopal Church during a ‘drive in’ mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church reflection is cast on a rain puddle in the parking lot where he holds mass on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. His message is to still keep everyone connected in the midst of the isolation due to the coronavirus. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Parishioners hold up signs of ‘peace be with you’ inside their vehicles while Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church holds mass in the parking lot of the church on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Rod Clark,47 of St. John’s Episcopal Church is reflected on the rain puddles during a mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A cross is reflected on a rain puddle during Rev. Rod Clark’s mass in the parking lot of the church that remains closed because of restrictions set in place because of the coronavirus on Sunday, March,22, 2020 in McAllen. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Asylum seeker suffers asthma attack on bridge Volunteers still helping asylum seekers Hidalgo County COVID-19 cases grow to 2 Watch Now: Gov. Abbot speaks about COVID-19 Massachusetts man faces federal drug conspiracy charges