LETTERS: Dark day for nation

Dark day for nation

The victory by Trump supporters will forever be one of the darkest days for America. For the first time in an impeachment trial of not only of a president but of any politician did a Senate refuse to hear a witness testify what he or she knew.

What message has the Republican Senate chiseled out in stone for any future American president? How can we as Americans trust them as elected officials to do the right thing from now on?

Let this be a lesson for whoever doesn’t vote because they claim their vote won’t make a difference. I for one will never vote for the Republican Party again.

Jesus Rodriguez

Elsa