Hidalgo County poised to issue curfew Monday

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County has drafted a curfew, which has yet to take effect, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

The county is expected to announce the curfew Monday.

According to documents posted on the county’s website, the curfew would be implemented from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and instructs individuals within the county’s jurisdiction to stay at home and prohibits them from traveling upon any public or private property.

The order does not apply to people identified as part of the critical infrastructure industry and services, people who are part of governmental workplaces designated to stay open and people traveling directly to and from essential businesses and retail establishments, which include grocery stores, gas stations, hospitals and medical offices or facilities, bus, train or airplane terminals, so long as necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 at those locations.

First responders, law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel and individuals authorized to travel by the emergency management director will also be exempt.

The document lists critical infrastructure industries as healthcares services, pharmaceutical services, agricultural and food supply, telecommunications, call centers that service critical infrastructure operations, information technology, staffing operations centers, those offering repair and maintenance services to critical infrastructure, banking and financial institutions, insurance and legal services, power, water, natural gas and public utilities, critical manufacturing and construction, emergency services, fire and law enforcement, public works, sanitation services and transportation and logistics.