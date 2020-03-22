Hidalgo County addresses first case, pending tests, price gouging

EDINBURG — In an emergency meeting and less than 24 hours removed from the announcement of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 locally, the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court announced the county is officially in level one of emergency preparedness, otherwise known as maximum readiness.

In addition to providing more information about the first positive case in the county, a McAllen woman in her 20s who began feeling ill after returning from a trip to Las Vegas, commissioners discussed the response of the community as bulk-buying continues.

Price gouging food and products considered necessities is a crime, officials declared.

Officials are also urging for the community to not panic and stray from rumors on social media. Instead, they urge for the community to help each other, such as checking in on elders they know and if they could provide supplies for them.

As of now, 74 people were tested with a single positive case, 30 have returned negative, and 43 remain pending.

This is a developing story.