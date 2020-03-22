Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Hidalgo County

A second person in Hidalgo County has tested positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County health officials confirmed in a news release Sunday afternoon.

According to the release, a woman whose place of residence in the county has not yet been learned tested positive in another case that appears to be travel-related.

She’s currently in home isolation as health officials learn more.

The first case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hidalgo County came Saturday evening, that of a McAllen woman who tested positive upon returning from a trip to Las Vegas and began to feel ill. This woman is also currently under home isolation.

